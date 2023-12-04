today's leftovers
Education
Miguel Grinberg ☛ Announcing the Flask Mega-Tutorial, 2024 Edition
Today I'm super-excited to share that I have made available a major update to the Flask Mega-Tutorial, which I'm calling the "2024 Edition".
In the following sections I'll re-introduce the tutorial in case you have not seen it before, and I'll also go over the changes and improvements in this revised edition.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ Winners in the Month of LibreOffice, November 2023 – Get your free sticker pack!
At the beginning of November, we began a new Month of LibreOffice, celebrating community contributions all across the project. We do these every six months – so how many people got sticker packs this time?
Audiocasts/Shows
-
JupiterMedia ☛ Rollback Required | LINUX Unplugged 539
This week, our embarrassment is your entertainment. Then, we check the age and health of all our disks with one app.
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Josh Bressers: Episode 405 – Modding games isn’t cheating and security isn’t fair
Josh and Kurt talk about Capcom claiming modding a game is akin to cheating. The arguments used are fundamentally one of equity vs equality. Humans love to focus on equality instead of equity when we deal with most problems. This is especially true in the world of security. Rather than doing something that has a net positive, we ignore the details and focus on doing something that feels “right”.>
Windows TCO
CISA ☛ IRGC-Affiliated Cyber Actors Exploit PLCs in Multiple Sectors, Including U.S. Water and Wastewater Systems Facilities
The IRGC is an Iranian military organization that the United States designated as a foreign terrorist organization in 2019. IRGC-affiliated cyber actors using the persona “CyberAv3ngers” are actively targeting and compromising Israeli-made Unitronics Vision Series programmable logic controllers (PLCs). These PLCs are commonly used in the Water and Wastewater Systems (WWS) Sector and are additionally used in other industries including, but not limited to, energy, food and beverage manufacturing, and healthcare. The PLCs may be rebranded and appear as different manufacturers and companies. In addition to the recent CISA Alert, the authoring agencies are releasing this joint CSA to share indicators of compromise (IOCs) and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) associated with IRGC cyber operations.
