Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

NVMe Base for Raspberry Pi 5 with M-Key NVMe SSD Support

$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer

Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.

original

GNU/Linux, Our Path to Software Freedom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023

LOL Emoji

Being in and around the GNU/Linux community allowed me to observe several things about the community that I always find interesting, a trend that I am calling "Linux Freedom". Perhaps this label would have been more applicable about 5-10 years ago, because I do believe that it is wearing off more recently as corporations like Microsoft become more hostile towards GNU/Linux, but it unfortunately still applies to a large portion of the monopolies today.

I've spent over a decade with GNU/Linux as my daily driver before I got fed up with the monopolies' hostility towards anyone else and their utter assault on GNU/Linux, which they're worried be the perfect "OS" that has no real problems whatsoever. It is well known outside of the community that they like to be hostile towards other Operating Systems and their users, only over time this hostility has become more acceptable as the Internet and tech communities have shifted towards openwashing as an attack tactic, even in Gemini. GNU/Linux is seen as following the very fundamentals that are strictly opposed to the monopolies that they have always been hostile towards, and so the shift towards Free software and the downfall of Microsoft have been viewed as a justification of the past and present explanations of reality. It certainly didn't help that Microsoft's attitude towards GNU/Linux since the 80s was nothing short of hatred, as this gave the GNU/Linux community something to come together on and distinguish oneself from. It is this type of hatred by Microsoft, distinguishing that company like Fundamentalist religious sects. It is often for survival of the Windows monopoly rents that this was done at the start until the present, as it continues to fester and grow, causing harm to both society and those outside of it.

Microsoft Fundamentalism has many characteristics that parallel religious fundamentalism. There are fundamentals, particularly among those most stringently hating Free-as-in-freedom Software, those who are often the most extreme in their Fundamentalist approach against Freedom. Microsoft Fundamentalists are quick to point out, and overexagerate, the flaws of GNU/Linux without recognizing the flaws of their own system. The lack of nuance and balance is very apparent as they ignore the lack of standardization that Windows inherently has, being spaghetti code and not an Operating System. There certainly was a social hierarchy among the Microsoft clergy, with those who aren't knowledgeable about the bribery manuals being at the lowest rung, and those who can bribe world leaders (and corporate tools) themselves being on the highest rung, e.g. Bill Gates. With all of this taken into account, it is no surprise to me that social conservatism (i.e., rejection of Freedom, anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, antisemitism, rejection of social responsibility and justice) has overlapped with the Microsofters, or that extreme "social liberalism" (i.e., anarchy, rejection of governance structures or social contracts, antisemitism) also overlaps with the Microsoft recruits, e.g. Mr. Cantrell.

Not all of the Microsoft cult adheres to the dogma of the divine perfection of Windows, however. There was a series called "Linux Sucks" by Microsoft's very own Bryan Lunduke that would be a trolling spectacle done over and over again. But even then, smart people did not want to hear it, and many of the alleged problems pointed out by those presentations, and many others who criticised GNU/Linux for its accentuated or exaggerated or outdated problems, will continue to be pink unicorns even today.

Eventually, I let go of Windows' Fundamentalists and entered reality and noticed that GNU/Linux and its userspace are more Freedom-respecting than every other OS. I've not had to deal with wifi driver problems, having to manually compile wifi drivers, theming in Manjaro breaking all of the time, graphics being unsupported or broken...

Also see: Response to a provocative piece by Christian Siebold (christian.seibold32@outlook.com) originally published in Geminispace some hours ago.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux 6.7-rc4 and More
Yes, some stable ones too
In India, Windows Falls Below 15% Market Share While Android Rises to All-Time Highs, According to statCounter
walking away from Microsoft
Ultramarine Linux 39 Review: Fedora for Everyone
A review of Ultramarine Linux 39, which brings the Fedora 39 base, the latest Kernel and customized desktops.
Nitrux 3.2 Released with Aesthetic FHS, Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, and Updated Installer
Nitrux 3.2 systemd-free and Debian-based distribution is now available for download with Aesthetic FHS file system implementation, Secure Boot support, and Linux kernel 6.6 LTS.
/e/OS 1.17 Released with Enhanced Privacy and Functionality
The /e/OS 1.17 just relased, bringing a wave of enhancements, from improved privacy measures to a redesigned user interface.
NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support
NixOS, a Linux distribution and a set of packages usable on other Linux systems and macOS, has been updated today to version 23.11.
4MLinux 44 Adds System-Wide VA-API Support, Improves Printing Support
4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability for download of a new stable and major release of his independent and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution, 4MLinux 44.
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
GNU Taler v0.9.3 released
We have addressed over 200 individual issues, our bug tracker has the full list. Notable changes include: [...]
 
GNU/Linux, Our Path to Software Freedom
Response to a provocative piece by Christian Siebold
today's leftovers
Document Foundation, Windows TCO, and more
Programming Leftovers
also education and LibreOffice
Qemu, Graphics, and Kernels
4 links
Orange Pi AIPro SBC features a 20 TOPS Huawei Ascent AI SoC
Orange Pi says the board supports Ubuntu and openEuler operating systems and can be used for a range of applications such as natural language processing
Open Hardware: Reverse Engineering, pico-WSPR-tx, Raspberry Pi, and Arduboy
projects for hacking
today's howtos
howtos for Sunday and Monday
Debian trademark canceled
From a practical perspective, if the Scientologie.org precedent authorizes legitimate interest and fair use web sites
Cinnamon 6 Desktop: Best New Features
A new release of the Cinnamon 6 desktop environment is now available with experimental Wayland support.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Mozilla Now Provide Firefox Beta & Developer Edition Debs
Mozilla now provides Deb builds of Firefox Beta and Firefox Developer Edition for Debian-based Linux distributions (y’know, like Ubuntu)
Manjaro-based Mabox Linux 23.12 features new LTS kernel
As we approach the end of 2023, the Linux community receives a delightful surprise
This App Records System Audio & Microphone Together in Ubuntu
Looking to record system sounds and your microphone at the same time on Ubuntu, and save it to a single audio file
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux eCommerce Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 high quality free Linux eCommerce applications
Review: openSUSE MicroOS
MicroOS is a special branch of the openSUSE project
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023
The 165th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 3rd, 2023.
Bootlin, Linux Revisionism, and More
Some more leftovers
GNU/Linux Software: Alternatives to Apple Pages, Docker Commands, and October/November in KDE Itinerary
3 new articles
Security Leftovers
many Windows TCO stories, too
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (47/2023): SIP calling on Genode and a FOSDEM stand
FOSDEM 2024 will feature a Mobile Linux stand, Fractal 5, a new episode of the postmarketOS podcast, and a lot more!
today's howtos
some from the past week too
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
3 older links that we missed
Alpine 3.15.11, 3.16.8, 3.17.6 and 3.18.5 released | Alpine Linux
availability of new stable releases
Audiocasts/Shows and Recent YouTube Videos
Mostly Indivious links
UCS 5.2 Alpha: Preliminary version of the next UCS released
UCS 5.2 will be based on the latest stable Debian version: Debian 12 “Bookworm”
FSF-EEE on "Public Money? Public Code!" and Router Freedom
2 updates from the fake (imposter) FSF
Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, OpenMV, and Orange Pi
3 stories
Kernel Space/Linux News
mostly kernel stuff
The EU’s Cyber Resilience Act, Security Incidents, and Windows TCO
security incidents mostly
Programming Leftovers
R, AWK, and more
Distributions and Operating Systems: Qemu, Debian-Based Distros, and EasyOS
4 news picks
Ruben Schade's Compaq retrocomputer and retrocomputer FPGAs
some tech festing
Steam Deck Raises GNU/Linux's Profile in Gaming, SteamOS 3.5.8 Coming Soon
Some gaming news
today's howtos
some Sunday howtos
HPLIP 3.23.12 is out with New HP Printers Support for Linux
The new release add some new HP devices support
KStars 3.6.8 is Released
It's a bi-monthly bug-fix release with a couple of exciting features
5 Most Privacy Focused Web Browsers
LibreWolf get rids of all the telemetry, DRM protection, and adds various improvements to the security-side of things
11 Best Free and Open Source Log Analyzers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
digiKam 8.2.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Small but mighty, 9Front's 'Humanbiologics' is here
Plan 9
How Meta Patches Linux at Hyperscale
Patching Linux is easy. Except when you need to patch tens of thousands of servers without downtime. Here's how Meta does it.
today's leftovers
KDE, GNOME, and more
Programming Leftovers
5 more links, focus on Python and R
Coverage of Applications for GNU/Linux (or Free Software)
medevel mostly
Proprietary Security Failures: Microsoft and Apple
5 stories
RADXA ROCK S0, Robot Pianist, and Pimoroni's £13.50 NVMe Base
Open hardware stuff
today's howtos
5 more howtos
Why SUSE CEO Melissa di Donato Got Fired, OpenSUSE's OBS Down
Inside stories
Security Leftovers
mostly news about incidents
Microsoft Breaking the Law, Then Bribing the British Government
typical
No More Prisoners of Windows (POWs)
In the world's most populous nation, India, GNU/Linux seem to have grown massively
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
32+ Years Ago Richard Stallman Said the Free Software Movement Was Doomed Because of Software Patents
Richard Stallman Thought GNU/Linux Was Doomed Due to Software Patents
Fourteen new GNU Release and Free Software Directory Meeting This Coming Friday
Some GNU news
Advocating a better Kernel Integration for all
The testing ecosystem in the Linux kernel has been steadily growing, but are efforts sufficiently coordinated?
Distributions: Comparing Options, Distributions Devroom at FOSDEM 2024, and Development of EasyOS
3 news picks
Canonical/Ubuntu: Hardware, Ubuntu Summit 2023, and Switching Workspaces
Some Ubuntu-centric news and such
Inkscape 1.3.2 solves data loss bug in previous release
data loss bug in 1.3.1
today's howtos
many for this Saturday
Android Leftovers
Big Android feature drop adds some cool new Wear OS and smart home tricks
Audiocasts/Shows: pfSense Makes no Sense, Cyber|Show on Fixing The System
2 episodes
today's leftovers
4 links for now
Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Brings Secure Boot Compatibility
Based on Debian 12.2 “Bookworm,” Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 ships with secure boot and local sync jobs support
BSD: Upgrade to FreeBSD 14.0 and Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus
Some BSD adventures
Programming Leftovers
Python, Perl, and more
Microsoft Windows TCO (Breaches and Espionage, Sabotage)
Best of Windows TCO
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly Corporate Puff Pieces
Not much left except their fluff this year
today's leftovers
3 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Job Prospects, RETVec, dnsdbq, Teleport Adopts AGPLv3
4 FOSS links
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
half about Arduino
Raspberry Pi Projects and Stories
4 for today
ASRock Challenger ITX Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card
Intel Arc on Linux, Ubuntu
Applications: Free, Proprietary, and Openwashed
Misc. news about software
Games: Control, Roots of Pacha, Steam Deck, and More
mostly stories by Liam Dawe
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
Cinnamon 6 and the beta of KDE 6 both arrive at once
The overlap is just a coincidence, and the two projects have differing approaches to versioning. Cinnamon is much younger: the project began in 2011, based on GNOME 3.2.1. KDE, on the other hand, is 14 years older: the first beta was in 1997, making it one of the oldest open source desktops
GNU/Linux Apparently Growing Closer to 4% Worldwide Right Now (Not Counting ChromeOS, Which is Also a GNU/Linux Operating System)
Just a little before rounding up makes it 4%
Android Leftovers
Here’s how your Android phone alerts you of an earthquake
Weston Composite Server 13.0 Released with OpenGL Rendering
A six-month development effort combined in the latest Weston 13 release. Here's what's new.
$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS
Radxa states that the ROCK S0 offers compatibility with popular Linux distributions such as Debian and Ubuntu
This week in KDE: changing the wallpaper from within System Settings
Plasma 6 beta 1 has been released! And so far the feedback has been very positive
today's howtos
mostly from Dave McKay
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer
Arch Linux 2023.12.01 is out today as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for December 2023 powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installation experience.