OK, first of all, if you’re not the project lead, and the project lead has opinions, those are gonna be more important than what some rando webpage like this has to say. When in Rome, merge or rebase like the Romans do.

So the whole point of git compared to 90s style VCs like cvs or svn is that every copy of a repo is in one sense “the hub”, every copy of a repo, and even every branch of every copy, is the center of its own development and can have patches and commits applied to it. And that’s awesome.