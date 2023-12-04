Open Hardware: Reverse Engineering, pico-WSPR-tx, Raspberry Pi, and Arduboy

For some time now, I've been reverse engineering the firmware of the Broadcom BCM5719 Ethernet NIC chip, so that open source firmware can be produced for it. The BCM5719 is a PCIe chip which provides up to four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and is mainly intended for use in server applications. It can be used with the Linux "tg3" driver and is approximately the twelfth generation of chips in a long line of Ethernet NICs ultimately descended from the Tigon range of NICs made by Alteon, the IP of which got transferred to Broadcom at some point.

One example motivating the production of open source firmware for the BCM5719 is that it's the only closed-source firmware blob found in the Talos II, a high-performance POWER9-based system otherwise wholly free of firmware blobs.