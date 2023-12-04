Orange Pi AIPro SBC features a 20 TOPS Huawei Ascent AI SoC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023



Orange Pi AIPro is a new single board computer for AI applications that features a new (and unnamed) Huawei Ascent AI quad-core 64-bit processor delivering up to 20 TOPS (INT8) or 8 TOPS (FP16) of AI inference performance.

Orange Pi says the board supports Ubuntu and openEuler operating systems and can be used for a range of applications such as natural language processing, real-time video analytics, augmented reality, robotics, drones, and various AIoT applications. I could not find documentation on the product page (in Chinese only), but the page points us to Huawei Ascend website which should mean it relies on the company’s MindX SDK with support for Tensorflow and Pytorch frameworks (among others) and Orange Pi Chinese’s forum.

