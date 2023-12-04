today's howtos
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The Form Attribute - Enhancing Form Layout Flexibility
div, role, table, span
OSNote ☛ How to install Gitea on Rocky Linux
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source and self-hosted code hosting solution, similar to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , Gitlab and BitBucket. It is mainly written in Go and can run on Windows, Linux, macOS, ARM, etc. Gitea was developed as a fork of Gogs and published under the MIT license.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install aptitude on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install aptitude on Ubuntu 22.04.
apt is the default package manager on Ubuntu, which means you can use apt to manage packages on your Ubuntu machine.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install GitLab Runner on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide, we will explore how to install GitLab Runner on Ubuntu 22.04 step-by-step. Gitlab is a powerful, open-source, and feature-rich code repository and collaborative software development platform that offers a central location for hosting software code.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Check Packages Update History in Ubuntu
Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, is widely used across the globe for its ease of use and robust performance. Regular updates are a significant part of the maintenance of its system integrity and security. For users and system administrators, it is often necessary to review the history of installed package updates.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Grep for Contents after a Matching Pattern
In the world of text processing on Unix-like systems, grep is an indispensable tool. Short for “Global Regular Expression Print”, grep is used for searching within files for lines that match a given pattern.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to use the Ubuntu Software Center
The Ubuntu Software Center is a user-friendly platform for managing software on Ubuntu. This guide covers the basics of navigating the interface, searching for applications, installing and updating software, and managing installed programs, making it easy for users to enhance their Ubuntu experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AWStats on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AWStats on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. AWStats is a powerful open-source log analyzer that provides website owners and administrators with valuable insights into their website traffic.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zoom on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zoom on Debian 12. Video conferencing has become an essential tool for communication and collaboration in the modern remote work landscape.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on openSUSE. Java, a high-level programming language, was developed by Sun Microsystems, which is now part of Oracle. It comprises two main components: the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Development Kit (JDK).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on openSUSE. Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript runtime environment that allows developers to execute JavaScript code outside a web browser.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RethinkDB on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
RethinkDB stands out as a powerful open-source database designed for applications with real-time feeds and scalable architecture. This guide will demonstrate how to install RethinkDB on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, offering a straightforward approach for both beginners and experienced users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Venturing into systems programming, Rust offers a compelling blend of performance and safety. Developed by Mozilla Research, Rust is a systems programming language that seamlessly merges low-level programming capabilities with the assurances and ease of high-level languages.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenShot on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
OpenShot is a beacon for video editing enthusiasts using Ubuntu, offering a blend of power and simplicity.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Flameshot on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Flameshot is a premier screenshot tool for Ubuntu users, offering a seamless blend of simplicity with advanced features. This introduction highlights its core functionalities and advantages for those seeking to install Flameshot on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Valentina on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Valentina, an open-source pattern-making software, is transforming the fashion industry by bridging the gap between creativity and digital precision.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Google Chrome is a widely acclaimed web browser celebrated for its fast performance, robust security features, and seamless compatibility with various Surveillance Giant Google services. If you plan to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its key features is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Videomass on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Videomass is a comprehensive multimedia tool designed to enhance Ubuntu users’ video editing and processing experience. This open-source platform seamlessly integrates with FFmpeg, specifically tailored for those who wish to install Videomass on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Plex Media Player is a renowned software that is a one-stop solution for managing and accessing digital media content. If you aim to install Plex Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its features and benefits is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
VeraCrypt is a beacon in the digital security landscape, offering robust encryption solutions for those keen to protect their data. Understanding its capabilities and features is crucial for those aiming to install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Audacious on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Audacious stands as a beacon for audio enthusiasts using Ubuntu. If you’re gearing up to install Audacious on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, you’re aligning with a choice that promises an enriched audio experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Code::Blocks on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Code::Blocks is a robust, open-source Integrated Development Environment (IDE) tailored for developers working with C, C++, and Fortran programming languages. For individuals looking to install Code::Blocks on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this introduction outlines its key features and value to the programming community.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SeaMonkey on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
SeaMonkey, renowned as a comprehensive open-source Internet suite, is the successor of the Mozilla Application Suite. Drawing its roots from the foundational code of Netscape Communicator, it has evolved, incorporating the essence of Netscape 6 and Netscape 7.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux – how to – compile and run c program in one go (oneliner) – howto gdb with vim
in software development, testing needs to go as automated as possible and as fast as possible 😀 hostnamectl; [...]
Linuxize ☛ How to Add Swap Space on Ubuntu 22.04
This article will guide you through the steps of adding a swap file on an Ubuntu 22.04 system.