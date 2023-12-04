Mozilla Now Provide Firefox Beta & Developer Edition Debs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023



Just like the Firefox Nightly Debs Mozilla announced back in October, Debian packages for Firefox beta and Developer Edition are available to install from a dedicated APT repository maintained by Mozilla developers directly.

Mozilla says these Deb packages offer better performance and security compared to Firefox builds available in distro repos or on other stores. This is due to custom compiler optimisations, hardened binaries with security flags enabled, and the fact Mozilla is able to get updates out to users faster.

So now that Firefox Nightly, Beta, and Developer Edition are all available as official Debs on Ubuntu (and Debian) the question is: will an official Firefox Deb for the sable release be coming too?

Read on