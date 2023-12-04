Manjaro-based Mabox Linux 23.12 features new LTS kernel

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023



As we approach the end of 2023, the Linux community receives a delightful surprise: the December refresh of Mabox Linux 23.12. This update is not just a routine upgrade; it introduces the latest Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel 6.6, ensuring enhanced stability and longevity for users.

That 6.6 kernel promises support until December 2026, aligning with Mabox's commitment to long-term reliability. Additionally, Mabox hasn't forgotten its legacy hardware users, offering an alternative ISO with the older yet reliable LTS 5.4 kernel. Users can install multiple kernels, from the latest 6.6 to the sturdy 4.19 version, and select their preferred one at boot time.

