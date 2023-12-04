Linux 6.7-rc4 and More

Another -rc with slightly odd timing due to time zones and travel (hey, it's Sunday afternoon *somewhere* right now), but it's the last trip of the year, so we won't be seeing any more of that.

Of course, instead of travel, we have the holidays coming up. As usual, that makes for an interesting release cadence, but at least this time I think the timing ends up working out, with the holidays happening during the tail end of the release schedule.

And that "tail end of the release schedule" is while the current 6.7 release is supposed to be very quiet anyway, which sounds nice and like it all is working out just fine from a timing perspective. But the tail end of the release is then also when developers are supposed to get ready for the _next_ merge window.

So while it all looks superficially convenient from a 6.7 release schedule, it almost certainly means that we'll have to do something about the 6.8 merge window.

We'll see. Maybe people will decide to try to get their ducks lined up super-early for 6.8, or maybe we'll delay the next merge window or something. I haven't decided yet, and nobody has emailed me in a panic about it (yet).

*Anyway*, right now we're still a few weeks away from that, and this is just the rc4 release. And things look fine for now, with a fairly small rc4 - although that might also be due to me not being the only developer on the road for conferences...

The appended shortlog gives the details, but the last week looks pretty normal, with drivers dominating (drm and particularly the AMD GPU side showing up in the diffstat). But we've got a little bit of everything, including tooling, filesystems (bcachefs showing up, but noise elsewhere too) and core networking. Some minor architecture fixes too.

Please test,

Linus