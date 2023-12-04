Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (47/2023): SIP calling on Genode and a FOSDEM stand
FOSDEM 2024 will feature a Mobile Linux stand, Fractal 5, a new episode of the postmarketOS podcast, and a lot more!
Do you waddle the waddle?
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.
FOSDEM 2024 will feature a Mobile Linux stand, Fractal 5, a new episode of the postmarketOS podcast, and a lot more!