Bootlin, Linux Revisionism, and More

The groundwork for Linux was laid by a young computer programmer named Linus Torvalds. In 1991, Torvalds felt the need for an operating system compatible with the Intel 80386 microprocessor. Although he initially used the MINIX operating system, it didn’t entirely meet his requirements.

Inspired by MINIX, Linus Torvalds embarked on the journey to create his operating system. Initially named “Freax,” it later adopted the moniker “Linux,” honoring its creator. Torvalds considered this project a personal passion, beginning as a hobby shared with a small group of developers.