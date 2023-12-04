GNU/Linux Software: Alternatives to Apple Pages, Docker Commands, and October/November in KDE Itinerary
-
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Pages
Apple Pages is a proprietary wordprocessor that lets you create and edit documents. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 40 Important Docker Commands for Software Developers
Docker has taken the world by storm since its inception in 2013. If you’re an experienced programmer crafting innovation using modern-day stacks, chances are you’ve worked with or at least heard of docker.
-
Volker Krause ☛ October/November in KDE Itinerary
It’s been two busy months for KDE Itinerary again since the last summary, with new journey timeline entries, public transport arrival search, nearby amenity discovery and many more improvements.
Journey details in the timeline
After the update of the journey details page Mathis Brüchert also updated the timeline entry for train and bus trips. This can now be expanded inline to show the intermediate stops and ongoing delays and disruptions.