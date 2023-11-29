4MLinux 44 Adds System-Wide VA-API Support, Improves Printing Support

Still using the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series that was introduced in 4MLinux 43, the 4MLinux 44 release is here to add system-wide support for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) through the Mesa graphics stack, improved support for SPL printing, as well as improved support for wireless networking.

In addition, 4MLinux 44 adds several new software that you can install as extensions in the distribution. These include the QMMP audio player, Media Player Classic QT video player, and Capitan Sevilla platform video game.

