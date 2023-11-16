Linux Foundation Openwashing Subgroups
New Electronics ☛ Linux announces plans to form High Performance Software Foundation [Ed: This, for a change, concerns GNU/Linux]
According to the Foundation, through a series of technical projects, HPSF plans to build, promote, and advance a portable software stack for high performance computing (HPC) by increasing adoption, lowering barriers to contribution, and supporting development efforts.
ZDNet ☛ Linux Foundation backs high-performance and exascale computing [Ed: Lots of Microsoft GitHub here. It is proprietary. This is an LF-funded publisher.]
High-performance computing (HPC) uses parallel data processing to deliver the speediest possible computing performance. Whether it's supercomputers, such as the Exabyte fast Frontier HPE Cray supercomputer, or clusters of hundreds or thousands of servers, it's all about taking complex tasks and running them as fast as machinely possible.
Now, The Linux Foundation, a leading open-source innovation organization, has announced two new foundations for advancing HPC and storage solutions: The High-Performance Software Foundation (HPSF) and the DAOS Foundation.
SDx Central ☛ Linux Foundation wants to defragment telecom CNF efforts - SDxCentral [Ed: This is an LF-funded publisher as well.]