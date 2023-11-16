Linux Foundation Openwashing Subgroups

High-performance computing (HPC) uses parallel data processing to deliver the speediest possible computing performance. Whether it's supercomputers, such as the Exabyte fast Frontier HPE Cray supercomputer, or clusters of hundreds or thousands of servers, it's all about taking complex tasks and running them as fast as machinely possible.

Now, The Linux Foundation, a leading open-source innovation organization, has announced two new foundations for advancing HPC and storage solutions: The High-Performance Software Foundation (HPSF) and the DAOS Foundation.