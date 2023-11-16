Yesterday I promised an apology but didn't actually get past the admission of guilt. Today the defendant takes the stand, in the hope that an awkward cross-examination will persuade the jury to take pity on a poor misguided soul.

Which is to say, let's talk about Whiffle: what it actually is, what it is doing for me, and why on earth it is that [I tell myself that] writing a new programming language implementation is somehow preferable than re-using an existing one.

graphic design garbage collection is my passion

Whiffle is purpose-built to test the Whippet garbage collection library.

Whiffle lets me create Whippet test cases in C, without actually writing C. C is fine and all, but the problem with it and garbage collection is that you have to track all stack roots manually, and this is an error-prone process. Generating C means that I can more easily ensure that each stack root is visitable by the GC, which lets me make test cases with more confidence; if there is a bug, it is probably not because of an untraced root.