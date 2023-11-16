Haiku Activity & Contract Report, October 2023
This report covers hrev57309 through hrev57363 (again a bit of a shorter month than average.)
davidkaroly implemented DWARFv5 line-info in Debugger, allowing GCC 13-generated binaries to be debugged without needing to recompile them with specific command line flags, e.g.
-gdwarf-4. He then proceeded to implement support for more DWARFv5 features (though there’s still more to be done here before GCC can be allowed to generate full DWARFv5 by default without causing problems for Debugger), and fixed some typos along the way.