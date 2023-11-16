Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE
Banana Pi recently provided details about a new Single Board Computer with Pico ITX form-factor and built around the Rockchip RK3588 quad-core processor, Arm Mali-G610 Graphics Processing Unit and a 6TOPS Neural Processor Unit.
This new embedded device joins Banana Pi’s lineup featuring the RK3588 SoC seen in other Banana Pi products like the BPI-W3 and BPI-RK3588.
For wireless connectivity, the development board incorporates an AP6275S module with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities. Moreover, the bottom side of the SBC features a PCIe slot with NVMe SSD storage support.
The product announcement indicates that the Banana Pi BPI-M7 board will support Debian Buster, Android 12 and Linux Kernel 5.10.