Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

Transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. In this post, we aim to be very clear about where the Tor Project's money comes from and what we do with it. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support. And now, you can install it on your Ubuntu machine!

Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

Banana Pi recently provided details about a new Single Board Computer with Pico ITX form-factor and built around the Rockchip RK3588 quad-core processor, Arm Mali-G610 Graphics Processing Unit and a 6TOPS Neural Processor Unit.

This new embedded device joins Banana Pi’s lineup featuring the RK3588 SoC seen in other Banana Pi products like the BPI-W3 and BPI-RK3588.

For wireless connectivity, the development board incorporates an AP6275S module with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities. Moreover, the bottom side of the SBC features a PCIe slot with NVMe SSD storage support.

The product announcement indicates that the Banana Pi BPI-M7 board will support Debian Buster, Android 12 and Linux Kernel 5.10.

