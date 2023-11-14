Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Raspberry Pi 5
Hackaday ☛ Arduino Sticker Dispenser Saves Time
What’s the worst part about packaging up a whole lot of the same basic thing? It might just be applying the various warning stickers to the outside of the shipping box. Luckily, [Mr Innovative] has built an open-source automatic sticker dispenser that does the peeling for you, while advancing the roll one at a time quite satisfyingly.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 4GB Versus 8GB: Pi vs Pi
Do you need the full Raspberry Pi 5 8GB experience? Of course, you do but could you get away with a 4GB model?