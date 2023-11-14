Games: Anbernic RG ARC Gaming Devices and Top 100 Steam Games
Gizmo China ☛ Anbernic RG ARC gaming handhelds with 4″ IPS display, Android 11/Linux now available, start at 399 yuan ($55)
Anbernic has recently introduced its latest handheld gaming consoles, the RG ARC-D and RG ARC-S, expanding its lineup of gaming devices. These consoles come equipped with a 4-inch IPS screen boasting a resolution of 640×480 pixels.
Boiling Steam ☛ Top 100 Steam Games: Nearly 70% work on the Steam Deck in November 2023
It’s been a while since we last checked the state of the Steam Deck compatibility among the top 100 games currently played on Steam. This is a list that changes a little on a daily basis, but it’s relatively stable (the most played games typically remain played for a fairly long time, especially at the top) so it’s a good indicator on how things progress or stagnate over time. This ranking was established on Nov 12th Japan morning time, which is basically US evening time on Saturday 11th of November 2023.