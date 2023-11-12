GNU/Linux Leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel source SFS filtering
The SFS downloader and installer, SFSget, and the BootManager for choosing which SFSs to load, offer all the kernel source SFS files available online. However, there will only be one that is appropriate, that is the same kernel version as currently in use in Easy.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake CPU Support Added To GNU/Linux Turbostat App
Linux 6.7 included an update for Turbostat that supported the upcoming Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake defective chip maker Intel CPUs.
Ted Unangst ☛ experiment with texture healing (monospace kerning)
The monaspace fonts introduced the idea of texture healing. I think of it as a sort of kerning for monospace fonts, though there’s probably some reason that’s technically incorrect. The basic idea is that some letters want more space, while others want less space, but this is hard to achieve in a monospace grid. And so they made a special font that includes alternative glyphs for letter pairs, so that i can donate some space to m.