I recently learned how to generate text using a simple Markov chain. The generated text is readable but is also complete nonsense; as prose it’s not worth much, but for predicting the next word like your phone keyboard’s suggestions, it’s surprisingly useful.

I learned about this algorithm in chapter 3 of Kernighan and Pike’s book The Practice of Programming, where they implement such a generator in various programming languages to discuss program design and data structures.

Note that this algorithm is only one small use for Markov chains, which are a much more general statistical concept.