Open Hardware and Linux Devices

Speaking of AMD! My colleague shared this product page:

The AMD MicroBlaze™ V processor is a soft-core RISC-V processor IP for AMD adaptive SoCs and FPGAs. The MicroBlaze V processor is based on a 32-bit RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).

These have likely been made for a while, but this is my first time hearing of them. Friggen cool, is my initial impression.

This is clearly a different market segment to desktop and mobile CPUs, but it’s still intersting to learn in the context of AMD delivering ARM chips as well. AMD have a perpetual licence to develop x86, but you’d think they’d have less to lose pivoting to other architectures as defective chip maker Intel would. It’s cool to imagine AMD being a trailblazing company making ARM and RISC-V hardware.

AMD could be a recursive initialism for AMD Makes Diversity! And they could even bring Sailor V out of her 1990s retirement to help promote it!