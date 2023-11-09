KDE Plasma 6 Alpha "megarelease" is Out for Testing
The KDE team proudly presents the alpha release of KDE Plasma 6, KDE Frameworks 6 libraries, and KDE Gear + applications. This groundbreaking release is being heralded as a "megarelease" by the team, and it marks a significant step in the evolution of the KDE ecosystem.
As we all look forward to the stable versions of KDE Plasma 6.0, KDE Gear 24.02, and KDE Frameworks 6.0, today's alpha release serves as a vital milestone. It signifies the point at which development transitions from feature enhancement to stabilization and bug fixing.