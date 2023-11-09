BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ NYCBUG event tomorrow
NYCBUG is having a combination release party (FreeBSD 14) and swag time (EuroBSDCon stickers). It will be streamed. Go, if you are near.
Dan Langille ☛ Jails with embedded, but not jailed, ZFS datasets – how to mount/umount – corrected
First, this is not about jailed ZFS datasets. I use them for FreshPorts, but that’s not I’m going to talk about here.
TecMint ☛ 10 Linux Distributions and Their Targeted Users
As a free and open-source operating system, Linux has spawned several distributions over time, spreading its wings to encompass a large community of users. From desktop/home users to Enterprise environments, Linux has ensured that each category has something to be happy about.
This guide highlights 10 Linux distributions and aims to shed light on who their targeted users are.