Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

KDE Releases Alpha Versions of Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Out Now with OTA Support for PinePhone and PineTab Devices

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

How To Pause and Resume OBS Studio Recording with Shortcut Keys

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

How Internet Exchange Points are Expanding and Improving Internet Access in Morocco

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure. 

Toradex Titan Eval Kit incorporates NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor

ADLINK introduces EMU-200 Series IIoT Gateways

Plasma 6.0 Alpha – What this means
Linux 6.6
Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Google's Shameless Spin About Core Web Vitals
Mozilla on Buzzwords and Shopping
Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor
Kernel: Rust Difficulties, Spinlocks, and String Handling
Security, Windows TCO, and Digital Restrictions/Lock-down
Automatic NVIDIA SFS updating
KDE Plasma 6 Alpha "megarelease" is Out for Testing
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Programming Leftovers
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Latest in Browserling
IBM's Red Bait: The Latest Puff Pieces/Press Releases
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Windows TCO
today's howtos
Games: Steam Deck, Humble Choice, and More
KDE: KDSOAP WS-Discovery Client 0.3.0, Subtitle Composer 0.8.0, and More
Security Leftovers
WordPress 6.4 "Shirley" Released, Kiwi TCMS Milestone
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.1, Linux 6.5.11, Linux 6.1.62, Linux 5.4.260, Linux 4.19.298, Linux 4.14.329, Linux 5.15.138 and Linux 5.10.200
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Kernel: WPA3 fixes and colour capabilities of AMD
Updates and Reports From Fedora Project
GhostBSD and FreeBSD News
Software: Reverse Proxy Servers, Kubernetes Special Interest Groups (SIGs), Moosync, and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming
Games: Godot 4.2 beta 5, Arduino Project, and More
Tux Machines Turns 19.5 a Month From Now
System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
Chinese Isolation From the West is Working Well for GNU/Linux Adoption
High GNU/Linux Usage Levels in Madagascar and Ethiopia
Android Leftovers
10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 39 Workstation
MusicPod, the All-In-One Linux Music Player, Has Improved
Microsoft Windows Market Share in Oceania Down From 90% to 30%
GNU/Linux Leapfrogging Proprietary Operating Systems
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security, FUD, and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft Abuses and Lies
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Mozilla IRL (Promoting Buzzwords, As Usual)
EasyOS: Kernel 5.15.137 and NVIDIA SFS compiled
Open Hardware and Devices: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Canonical Focus on Buzzwords and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Red Hat and Fedora News and Spin
CloudNativePG 1.21.1, 1.20.4 and 1.19.6 and PostgreSQL Encryption
Firefox Development Outsourced to Microsoft/NSA GitHub (Proprietary), Firefox-Based Tor Browser 13.0.3 is Out for Android
GoReleaser v1.22, Wikipedia Reader 1.1, and More Software
'Linux' Foundation is pushing 'attestations' (DRM), preventing users running programs of choice
today's howtos
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
Upgrade to Fedora 39 from Fedora 38 Workstation (GUI and CLI)
Fedora 39 Officially Released: This is What's New
Garuda KDE Dr460nized might be the coolest-looking Linux distro available
Top 5 Most Stable Linux Distros in 2023 (Download Links)
Android Leftovers
MediaTek drops efficient cores in Dimensity 9300 Cortex-X4/A720 mobile SoC
GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
5 best Linux distributions in 2023
Results of Use Case Survey Published
Linux.com: Just Two Updates in 40 Days (Now Run by Jason Perlow From Microsoft and IBM)
Matrix-based Element plots move from Apache 2.0 to AGPLv3
Games: Dumpster Diving, EmulationStation, Snacktorio, and More
Today in Techrights
5 best Linux distributions in 2023
LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Impression Image Writer Adds In-App Distro Downloads
GSConnect Extension Updated to Support GNOME 45
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
LXQt 1.4.0 Desktop: Best New Features
Transform Your KDE Plasma Desktop into a Work of Art! Explore the Mondrian Theme.
Misogynistic Attacks on Tux Machines Less Than a Day Before Techrights Started Explosive New Series, Based on Suppressed Information Received to be Released
Security and Windows TCO
