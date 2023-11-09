Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Gregory Hammond ☛ My app default’s for November 2023
With many people blogging about what app’s they use as their default, and being inspired by Kev Quirk’s post on it, I thought I would list mine. I will try to explain a bit about why I’ve chosen each app, that way if you are looking for a new app one of these may work for you.
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 4.9.2 Released
This release is a maintenance release that fixes a few bugs and contains a few improvements. The most important ones are: [...]
Nico Cartron ☛ Remembering which email software I used
I bought the ncartron.org domain in November 2002 (so more than 20 years ago, time flies!), and as for web hosting and DNS, I used various providers / software for email.
Unix Men ☛ Best Time Tracking Software for Linux
Nowadays, managing your time wisely is a fundamental skill. Whether you’re a freelancer, a remote worker, or part of a distributed team, keeping track of your time is essential for productivity, project management, and even billing clients. Fortunately, GNU/Linux users are not left behind when it comes to time tracking solutions.
Beta News ☛ Proton VPN rolls out new GNU/Linux app
Many people choose to browse the internet using a VPN because it offers a number of benefits including privacy and safety, and this is true whatever operating system you use. With the launch of an all new app for Linux, Proton VPN is offering users of the open source OS greater functionality and a more intuitive interface. The Proton VPN GNU/Linux app natively supports Proton VPN's core security and privacy features.
TecMint ☛ Tilix – A Powerful Tiling Terminal Emulator for Linux
In the world of Linux and open-source software, terminal emulators are indispensable tools for both casual users and seasoned developers. They facilitate command-line interactions and provide a seamless interface to control your system.
Among the array of terminal emulators, Tilix stands out as a powerful and versatile choice, thanks to its tiling capabilities and extensive customization options.
Proton VPN Linux App Revamped!
Proton has been busy all year round, earlier this year they open-sourced the mobile apps for Proton Drive and launched a new password manager in the form of Proton Pass.
If you are curious about the password manager, we have a comparison between Bitwarden and Proton Pass.
However, we didn't see major changes to their long-standing products, take for instance Proton VPN. It is one of the best VPN services for privacy-minded users out there, but the Linux app hasn't seen any major changes for some time now.