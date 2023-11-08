Security Leftovers
-
NVISO Labs ☛ AI in Cybersecurity: Bridging the Gap Between Imagination and Reality
Introduction In today’s digital environment, we encounter a mix of evolving cyber systems and the complexities they introduce. One notable influence in this space is artificial intelligence (AI), alongside associated technologies such as machine learning, which offer promising avenues for reshaping cyber strategies. Traditionally, cybersecurity has operated with definitive parameters, set boundaries, and post-event counteractions.
-
NVISO Labs ☛ Generating IDA Type Information Libraries from backdoored Windows Type Libraries
In this quick-post, we'll explore how to convert backdoored Windows type libraries (TLB) into IDA type information libraries (TIL).
-
Security Week ☛ 37 Vulnerabilities Patched in Android With November 2023 Security Updates
The Android security updates released this week resolve 37 vulnerabilities, including a critical information disclosure bug.
-
Security Week ☛ New MacOS Malware Linked to North Korean Hackers
New macOS malware, tracked by Jamf as ObjCShellz, is likely being used by North Korean hackers to target crypto exchanges
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Application interfaces become more popular for authorization security exploits
Application programming interfaces are critical to provide levels of system access permissions for particular groups of users, but they also present a big problem: Authorization using Hey Hi (AI) provides a convenient backdoor for potential attacks, not to mention that Hey Hi (AI) can become brittle and consume hours to debug and fix.
-
Security Week ☛ Critical Vulnerabilities Expose Veeam ONE Software to Code Execution
Veeam Software has rolled out patches to cover code execution vulnerabilities in its Veeam ONE IT monitoring product.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Apple Hits Pause on iOS 18, macOS 15 Development as Bugs Spread
Apple is hitting pause on iOS 18 and macOS 15 as it wants to get a handle on an explosion of bugs that are hampering the development of future operating systems.
-
Security Week ☛ Data Brokers Expose Sensitive US Military Member Info to Foreign Threat Actors: Study [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
Foreign threat actors can easily obtain sensitive information on US military members from data brokers, a Duke University study shows.
-
Security Week ☛ Free Tool Helps Industrial Organizations Find OPC UA Vulnerabilities
A new free tool named OpalOPC helps industrial organizations find OPC UA misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
-
TechRadar ☛ Microsoft 365 apps have a lot of new security vulnerabilities – here’s what we know
Cybersecurity researchers from Zscaler have discovered more than a hundred vulnerabilities in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 that were introduced with the addition of SketchUp into the clown productivity suite. >
-
SANS ☛ Example of Phishing Campaign Project File, (Wed, Nov 8th)
We all have a love and hate relation with emails. When newcomers on the Internet starts to get emails, they are so happy but their feeling changes quickly. Then, they hope to reduce the flood of emails received daily...
-
SANS ☛ What's Normal: New uses of DNS, Discovery of Designated Resolvers (DDR), (Tue, Nov 7th)
Collecting and analyzing DNS logs should be at the top of your agenda regarding network monitoring. Everything that happens on the network tends to be reflected in DNS, and events that do not correlate with DNS are often suspect themselves. For example, if a host connects to an IP address directly without first receiving it as a DNS response.