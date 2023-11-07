Security and Windows TCO

Deer Oaks Behavioral Health in Texas is a behavioral health services provider of psychological and psychiatric services to residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities. On October 31, they issued a substitute notice on their website about a ransomware incident they experienced.

According to their notice, they discovered the attack on September 1. “The unauthorized activity was immediately detected and isolated by Sophos antivirus software limiting the Incident to one segment of Deer Oaks’ network,” they wrote.

[...]

On or about September 11, LockBit3.0 added Deer Oaks to their leak site. On November 5, they claim to have leaked all the data that they described as “3 MS SQL Server databases with operations, clients, private data, finance data and transactions of Deer Oaks.” In the screenshot above, employee names, email addresses, phone numbers, and LinkedIn information have been redacted by DataBreaches.