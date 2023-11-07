LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

Misogynistic Attacks on Tux Machines Less Than a Day Before Techrights Started Explosive New Series, Based on Suppressed Information Received to be Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 07, 2023



THE sister site, Techrights, has just turned 17 and started a series about Microsoft, touching a story that Microsoft is trying extremely hard to suppress. People know about a share of scandals surrounding Microsoft's CEO, e.g. women being discriminated against and workers not receiving a raise (or getting replaced by scabs), but what about actual crimes? Microsoft's CEO can actually be arrested and he's not as well connected as the people who appointed him, so impunity is less likely.

Either way, yesterday we received yet more agitations against Tux Machines. People who attempted to work for Microsoft may indefinitely and inadvertently be working for Microsoft, in effect still trying to take this site down somehow (without any legal basis, just threats and misogynistic bullying against my wife). █