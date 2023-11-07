Misogynistic Attacks on Tux Machines Less Than a Day Before Techrights Started Explosive New Series, Based on Suppressed Information Received to be Released
THE sister site, Techrights, has just turned 17 and started a series about Microsoft, touching a story that Microsoft is trying extremely hard to suppress. People know about a share of scandals surrounding Microsoft's CEO, e.g. women being discriminated against and workers not receiving a raise (or getting replaced by scabs), but what about actual crimes? Microsoft's CEO can actually be arrested and he's not as well connected as the people who appointed him, so impunity is less likely.
Either way, yesterday we received yet more agitations against Tux Machines. People who attempted to work for Microsoft may indefinitely and inadvertently be working for Microsoft, in effect still trying to take this site down somehow (without any legal basis, just threats and misogynistic bullying against my wife). █