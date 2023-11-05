GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 05, 2023



I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!

First, I want to thank everyone who helped improve GhostBSD for this release. From reporting bugs, submitting translations, contributing to fixing issues and developing new features, offering community support, actively testing, and helping with documentation. Thank you!

This version might look odd from previous releases, but it is correct. After more thought into it, the base OS is not updated as much as the software packages. So, I decided to change the release version back to a static one instead of changing it on each software package update. Software packages will be updated as often as possible, like before, and if there are significant issues, changes, or security issues before 24.01.1, a 23.10.2 release will be created. See the roadmap for future releases.

Read on