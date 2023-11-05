Nzyme v2.0.0-alpha.5 has been released
The nzyme v2.0.0 release train continues and version alpha.5 just arrived. It comes with a lot of new functionality around WiFi deauthentication/disassociation activity as well as several other improvements.
Also:
-
Use SQL to query your CSV files
csvkit is a magnificent toolbox of different tooling to manage CSV data on the command line.
Today I’m focusing on one tool in it: csvsql. It allows you to run SQL queries to query your CSV data, without having to set up any databases in the middle.