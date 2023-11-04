Security Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ DOE hosting simulated cyberattack for students
Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response hosting a competition scenario “focused on hardening and defending a distributed energy resources management company,” DOE official says.
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA sees increase in zero-day exploitation, official says
Michael Duffy, associate director for capacity building in CISA’s cybersecurity division, says that global zero-day exploits are “really affecting the federal government networks.”
Silicon Angle ☛ Okta reveals hackers accessed 134 customers’ data in support system breach
Okta Inc. today disclosed that hackers had stolen 134 of its customers’ data, and launched cyberattacks against five, following a breach of its technical support system. Nasdaq-listed Okta provides a cloud platform that companies use to process login requests to their applications. The platform also eases related tasks such as managing user account data.
Windows TCO
India Times ☛ Infosys says US unit hit by cyber security event
Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS) is a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited).
