Red Hat's Friday Five — November 3, 2023: A Pool of Red Hat-Funded Propaganda, Spin, and More Bait/Traps
#144 Matt Hicks: Red Hat’s CEO on Open Source, Linux, and the AI Revolution [Ed: Buzzwords instead of technical substance, i.e. marketing]
Silicon Angle ☛ What to expect during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA: Join theCUBE November 7-9 [Ed: Disclosure at the bottom is an insincere lie. This is classic spamfarming, sponsored by the companies it is 'covering'.]
(* Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA. Neither Red Hat Inc. and CNCF, the main sponsors of theCUBE’s event coverage, nor other sponsors have editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)
Red Hat Official ☛ The evolution of Ansible: Empowering people and technology [Ed: Vendor lock-in is not "Empowering people and technology"; Red Hat-certified stooges come to your company, put this on every machine, then leave, then you need to rush to Red Hat and its "certified" army]
Ansible has gone through many phases, beginning as a purely IT automation tool but evolving into a focal point for intelligent application strategies, at the same time seeing an expansion of complementary certified partner solutions and new use cases to meet customers where they are. Even with all of this change, at its core Ansible begins and ends with solving human problems in technology, like tackling repetitive tasks and processes at scale.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Launches Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant for AI-Driven Enterprise IT Automation [Ed: More vendor lock-in, this time an homage to an enabler and supporter of Adolf Hitler himself (made a lot of money from this relationship)]
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat Quarkus Java stack spruces up the dev UI [Ed: The author has been mostly a Microsoft parrots for decades. And if you pay IDG, he will hel writ a puff piece for and about you.]
