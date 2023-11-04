Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Arduino ☛ Electronics embedded in elastomer enabled this exotic dress
Integrating electronic components into textiles is usually a challenge, as they are rigid and most textile applications require flexibility. But new materials and fabrication processes are changing that dynamic.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #451 - There's a new Raspberry Pi Store in town
How was your Hallo-weekend? If you’re missing it already, open up for some petrifying pumpkins Howdy, Surprise! We've just opened up a new temporary Raspberry Pi Store in the north of England to make it easier to get techy gifts into the hands of your favourite people this festive season.