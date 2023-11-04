today's leftovers
Olivier Fourdan: Xwayland rootful - part 2
This is the second part of the Xwayland rootful post, the first part is there.
Using Xwayland rootful to run a full X11 desktop
Xwayland rootful can run more than just a window manager, it can as well run an entire X11 desktop, for example with Xfce:$ Xwayland -geometry 1024x768 -decorate :12 &
Raleigh News And Observer ☛ Red Hat paywall?! How the Raleigh giant divided the open source community. [Ed: Irony: Red Hat Puff Pieces About Paywall... Being Behind Paywalls]
On June 21, Red Hat Vice President Mike McGrath made an announcement that split the open source software community.
In a 318-word blog post titled “Furthering the evolution of CentOS Stream,” McGrath revealed that Raleigh-based Red Hat, the world’s largest provider of open source software, would begin to reserve the source code of its flagship product, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, to paying customers only.
In most industries, such a decision would not be controversial. Only those who pay are generally entitled to a good or service. Yet within the distinct world of open source, where free access to information is paramount, many saw Red Hat’s decision to essentially paywall Red Hat Enterprise Linux, or RHEL, as sacrilegious.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppEigen 0.3.3.9.4 on CRAN: Maintenance, Matrix Changes
A new release 0.3.3.9.4 of RcppEigen arrived on CRAN yesterday, and went to Debian today. Eigen is a C++ template library for linear algebra: matrices, vectors, numerical solvers, and related algorithms.