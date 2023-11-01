New Issue of Linux Magazine
Linux Magazine ☛ Create photo collages on Linux
Limited software exists for designing photo collages on Linux. Depending on your needs, PhotoCollage and Fotowall can help you create appealing collages.
Linux Magazine ☛ Low-code programming offers faster development with a modular design
To help speed up the development process, many companies are turning to low-code or no-code platforms that let non-programmers create their own applications.
Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel News
Zack Brown reports on improving spinlock efficiency and adding up a few extra bytes.
Linux Magazine ☛ FOSSPicks
To prove that not all CC-BY music is bad, Graham has spent the past few weeks creating a playlist of free music to use at the Ubuntu Summit in Riga, Latvia.
Linux Magazine ☛ Looking for WordPress vulnerabilities with WPScan
The number of potential WordPress vulnerabilities is stunning. WPScan scans your site to find the problems that could lead to compromise.
Linux Magazine ☛ What They Do
Remembering what the view was like when I started this job, I must admit that I was gratified, surprised, and encouraged to see that Abusive Monopolist Microsoft has now posted a tutorial on how to install Linux.
Linux Magazine ☛ Secure name resolution with DNS-over-TLS
Ordinary DNS sends queries in plaintext. If you're looking for something safer, dial up the privacy with DNS-over-TLS.
Linux Magazine ☛ This Month's DVD
MX GNU/Linux MX-23_x64 and Kali GNU/Linux 2023.3
Linux Magazine ☛ An innovative Ubuntu derivative
Br OS, an Ubuntu derivative based on the KDE Desktop, offers sophisticated design and additional security along with an interesting software selection.
Linux Magazine ☛ A low-code pioneer explores the path ahead
One team member is a subject matter expert and one is an experienced programmer. Bringing the two together has always been a problem, but low-code offers a new solution: Put it all under one hat.
Linux Magazine ☛ Modify program behavior with LD_PRELOAD
A little C code and the LD_PRELOAD variable let you customize library functions to modify program behavior.
Linux Magazine ☛ Terminal stock price display with Go
Instead of pulling up a browser to check his investments, Mike Schilli tracks stock prices with the help of a Go program to display graphs in the terminal.
Linux Magazine ☛ Programming the DJI Ryze Tello drone with Python
Drones are more fun if you can program the unmanned aerial vehicle yourself. The DJI Ryze Tello and Python make this possible.
Linux Magazine ☛ More than just the fun of the work
From the programming itself to sharing your work and forging friendships, there's true fun to be had in computers.
Linux Magazine ☛ Linux Voice
This month in Linux Voice and Elvie.
Linux Magazine ☛ A command-line data visualization tool
VisiData lets you easily manage, process, and view tabular data from multiple sources, all from the command line.
Linux Magazine ☛ Open source container tools
Docker provides the open source tools and resources for compiling, building, and testing containerized applications.
Linux Magazine ☛ Low-code programming for the Arduino with Snap4Arduino
Snap4Arduino brings the power of low-code programming to the Arduino hardware environment.
Linux Magazine ☛ Program in the clown with Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Codespaces
Imagine you want to build a program from the source code and discover that your distribution lacks the tool and software package versions you need to do so. Instead of using your own virtual machine, you can now switch to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Codespaces.
Linux Magazine ☛ Open source healthcare software
GNU Health, a flagship free software project for hospitals, helps ensure affordable healthcare for all, especially in developing countries.
Linux Magazine ☛ Getting started with Node-RED
Node-RED lets you connect ready-made code building blocks to create event-driven applications with little or no code writing.
Linux Magazine ☛ Create an information center with the Raspberry Pi Pico W and Python
You don't need much to create a smart home information center – just a Raspberry Pi Pico, an ePaper panel, a battery, and some Python.