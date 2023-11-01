The SEC complaint claimed "SolarWinds’ public statements about its cyber-security practices and risks were at odds with its internal assessments, including a 2018 presentation prepared by a company engineer and shared internally, including with Brown, that SolarWinds’ remote access set-up was 'not very secure' and that someone exploiting the vulnerability 'can basically do whatever without us detecting it until it’s too late', which could lead to 'major reputation and financial loss' for SolarWinds.

The complaint also claimed presentations by Brown in presentations in 2018 and 2019 said the “current state of security leaves us in a very vulnerable state for our critical assets” and that “[a]ccess and privilege to critical systems/data is inappropriate” respectively.

Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said: "We allege that, for years, SolarWinds and Brown ignored repeated red flags about SolarWinds’ cyber risks, which were well known throughout the company and led one of Brown’s subordinates to conclude: ‘We’re so far from being a security minded company'.