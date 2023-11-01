Luckfox Launches an Ultra-Compact Linux-Capable Single-Board Computer with On-Device AI Smarts
Luckfox has launched an ultra-compact Linux-capable single-board computer family, almost as small as a coin, which delivers an application-class processor, dedicated neural-network coprocessor for on-device machine learning, and a low-power RISC-V microcontroller: the Luckfox Pico Mini range.
"This development board is suitable for applications in various scenarios," Luckfox claims of its compact single-board computer design, brought to our attention by Linux Gizmos, "including but not limited to: smart home devices; industrial automation equipment; robots and drones; intelligent monitoring devices; intelligent transportation equipment; smart medical devices."