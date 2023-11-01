today's howtos
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Fix a 404 Not Found Nginx Error
As a web owner, are you concerned that your readers are constantly seeing a 404 Not Found when browsing on your website? This is nothing to stress about. It is an HTTP status code which means "Sorry, this web page or file isn't available on the server".
This blog post will help you understand this error, and why it occurs. We also show you the steps to fix and prevent the 404 Not Found Nginx error.
-
XDA ☛ How to run Windows programs on Linux
If you've made the switch from Windows to Linux, and need to run Windows apps on Linux, you can try using a third-party software known as Wine.
-
The Verge ☛ The best robot vacuum for me is the one I hacked
The first thing I should stress is that this is not, in its current state, a beginner project. Installing and setting up Valetudo on a compatible vacuum requires some knowledge of Linux and the ability to patiently follow instructions. Even if you have those skills, there is still a nonzero chance you could brick your robot. It’s also unlikely that you’ll be able to revert your vacuum back to its default state once this is installed. But if you want a vacuum that is not tied to an internet connection and don’t mind getting your hands a little dirty (and voiding warranties), Valetudo does the trick.
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Use the man Command in Linux
Understanding the nuances of each Linux command can be a daunting task for newcomers and seasoned users alike. However, one tool that stands out as an essential resource is the man command. Here's everything you need to know about the man command on Linux, including how to use it, and how to escape its grasp when you're done.