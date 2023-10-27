Looking for a super cool and straightforward method to customize the icon of an individual folder on your Ubuntu to make it stand out from all its peers? Seek no more, as in this nifty blog post, we will cover the easiest way of changing your desired directory icon using the Nautilus file manager.

Ubuntu’s default file manager, Nautilus, offers a user-friendly way to customize your desktop and make it uniquely yours. One of the personalization features it provides is the ability to change individual folder icons.

Besides customizing the look of an individual folder, if you want to change your system’s complete appearance, you can try out any attractive themes for Ubuntu or icon theme packs.

Without a hitch, let’s just dive into the process of changing the default Linux directory icon on Ubuntu.