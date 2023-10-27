today's howtos
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install DEBs in Ubuntu 23.10
On Windows, people are accustomed to downloading app installers from a web browser. This is not the standard way to install apps on Ubuntu, but it has been an option more-or-less from the beginning.
Instead of the EXE format, Ubuntu apps have traditionally come as DEBs that you could double-click to install. But if you try to double-click a DEB file in Ubuntu 23.10, you will be greeted with an error. It won't work.
How to Change Individual Folder Icons on Ubuntu
Looking for a super cool and straightforward method to customize the icon of an individual folder on your Ubuntu to make it stand out from all its peers? Seek no more, as in this nifty blog post, we will cover the easiest way of changing your desired directory icon using the Nautilus file manager.
Ubuntu’s default file manager, Nautilus, offers a user-friendly way to customize your desktop and make it uniquely yours. One of the personalization features it provides is the ability to change individual folder icons.
Besides customizing the look of an individual folder, if you want to change your system’s complete appearance, you can try out any attractive themes for Ubuntu or icon theme packs.
Without a hitch, let’s just dive into the process of changing the default Linux directory icon on Ubuntu.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install uTorrent on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install uTorrent on Debian 12. In the world of Linux, Debian stands as a stalwart for stability, security, and reliability. It’s a choice for those who appreciate a solid and well-maintained operating system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brackets Code Editor on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brackets Code Editor on Manjaro. Brackets Code Editor is a popular open-source text editor designed for web development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on AlmaLinux 9. ReactJS, developed and maintained by Facebook, is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces. It’s known for its component-based architecture and is widely used for creating single-page applications, complex web interfaces, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Manjaro. In the vast realm of web hosting, Apache stands as a stalwart, serving millions of websites worldwide.
linuxcapa
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
To optimize database management on Debian systems, installing MySQL 8.0 is a strategic choice.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FFmpeg on Debian 12, 11 or 10
FFmpeg is a versatile, open-source software suite that has gained widespread popularity due to its extensive capabilities for handling multimedia files. It is a powerful tool for working with audio, video, and image formats, and it is particularly well-suited for use on Debian desktops and server environments.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Mirage on Debian 12, 11 or 10
To enhance your image viewing experience on Debian systems, Mirage stands out as a lightweight and efficient option. This guide will walk you through the steps to install Mirage on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nginx Mainline on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Nginx Mainline is a robust choice for those looking to enhance their web server capabilities on Debian systems. This guide will help you install the Nginx Mainline on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster, ensuring you can access the latest features and improvements.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Metasploit Framework on Debian 12, 11 or 10
The Metasploit Framework is a pivotal tool in cybersecurity, known for its robust penetration testing and vulnerability assessment capabilities. This guide is designed to navigate you through the process to install Metasploit Framework on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Vitux ☛ How do I install OpenLiteSpeed Web Server on CentOS
OpenLiteSpeed is an open-source version of the commercial LiteSpeed web server. It is a lightweight and powerful HTTP server that can handle hundreds and thousands of simultaneous connections. Its user-friendly web interface allows you to manage your website from a web browser easily.
How to Install Latest Budgie Desktop in Ubuntu
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Budgie and where the project creator and lead Ikey Doherty intends to take the platform...
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Install MySQL on Debian 12 Step-by-Step
The step-by-step guide on this page will explain you how to install MySQL on Debian 12. MySQL is a free and open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) for storing data in table format.