Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Development Starts, Code Name Announced
The Ubuntu development team has officially kicked off the journey towards the much-anticipated Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release, slated to arrive in April 2024. To add to the anticipation, the team has also unveiled the catchy codename for this release - "Noble Numbat." If you've been following the Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) releases, you know that this is a significant milestone, and it promises to bring some noteworthy changes and enhancements to the world of Ubuntu.