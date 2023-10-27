Devices and Boards: MontaVista, ROS, Automobiles, RISC-V, ESP32

If you’ve been following my previous blog posts, you already know that the automotive industry is changing faster than ever. Updating software and firmware in vehicles is one area that’s particularly challenging and in flux.

Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates can be quite a puzzle when it comes to updating entire vehicle fleets. That’s because there are tons of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) in each vehicle, and each car has its own unique configuration. Updating a car is a lot trickier than updating your smartphone or PC.