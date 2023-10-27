Devices and Boards: MontaVista, ROS, Automobiles, RISC-V, ESP32
-
MontaVista Extends Strategic Focus on Embedded Linux Security, Industrial/Robotics Solutions and ROS Support
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, announced it has embarked on a strategic initiative to embed secure platform principles throughout MontaVista’s product lineup to meet the ever increasing cyber security needs of industrial IoT, robotics, medical, and smart infrastructure applications. MontaVista will leverage its long standing, deep embedded Linux expertise with an intelligent-gateway-targeted CGX distribution based on the Yocto project.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Implementing FOTA updates for vehicles using a Dedicated Snap Store
If you’ve been following my previous blog posts, you already know that the automotive industry is changing faster than ever. Updating software and firmware in vehicles is one area that’s particularly challenging and in flux.
Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates can be quite a puzzle when it comes to updating entire vehicle fleets. That’s because there are tons of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) in each vehicle, and each car has its own unique configuration. Updating a car is a lot trickier than updating your smartphone or PC.
-
Adafruit ☛ Wild! Linux running on RISC-V emulated in Scratch #RISCV #Linux #Scratch
In Scratch Projects, bilman66 posts using Scratch as a RISC-V emulator running the Linux 6.1.14 kernel: [...]
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-based development board packs AMOLED display