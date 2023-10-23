Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 22nd, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 23, 2023



This week has been really slow on news and releases. However, we got some important software updates for VirtualBox, which now supports the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel, Geany IDE with a major release in two years, and qBittorrent with a major update in a year.

On top of that, KDE fans got a new KDE Frameworks release with some small fixes and music producers have an improved Ardour release to try on their computers. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 22nd, 2023.

