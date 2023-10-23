9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 22nd, 2023
This week has been really slow on news and releases. However, we got some important software updates for VirtualBox, which now supports the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel, Geany IDE with a major release in two years, and qBittorrent with a major update in a year.
On top of that, KDE fans got a new KDE Frameworks release with some small fixes and music producers have an improved Ardour release to try on their computers. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 22nd, 2023.