Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

What Sort of Sick Person Tries to Put a GNU/Linux News Site Down?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023



THE same people who slandered or needlessly shamed Professor Moglen earlier this month had done this to us as well. They try to take this site offline, mostly by means of social engineering (lying to hosts). They tried that without success for several years, but that just won't work. We're a 2-decade-old site that is robust and polite. We're run by a reputable team of writers and coders from all around the world. We're planning to do this for decades to come.

The more you attack GNU/Linux, the stronger it will get. People generally don't tolerate or sympathise with bullies. And perhaps the very fact that we've become a strategic "targets" speaks volumes of our positive impact.

We've also just noticed that gamingonlinux.com moved to "AlmaLinux from a nearing EOL CentOS" (same as us, except we moved to Debian 12). This was announced about 18 hours ago. Liam Dawe is doing a good job over there, so maybe the 'cancel brigade' would like to "pick on him" next? Don't let them. Protect GNU/Linux proponents from Microsoft-connected online bullies. They do exist. They're sometimes infesting comments and provoking authors. Sometimes they write fake books with fake (false) history. █