What Sort of Sick Person Tries to Put a GNU/Linux News Site Down?
THE same people who slandered or needlessly shamed Professor Moglen earlier this month had done this to us as well. They try to take this site offline, mostly by means of social engineering (lying to hosts). They tried that without success for several years, but that just won't work. We're a 2-decade-old site that is robust and polite. We're run by a reputable team of writers and coders from all around the world. We're planning to do this for decades to come.
The more you attack GNU/Linux, the stronger it will get. People generally don't tolerate or sympathise with bullies. And perhaps the very fact that we've become a strategic "targets" speaks volumes of our positive impact.
We've also just noticed that gamingonlinux.com moved to "AlmaLinux from a nearing EOL CentOS" (same as us, except we moved to Debian 12). This was announced about 18 hours ago. Liam Dawe is doing a good job over there, so maybe the 'cancel brigade' would like to "pick on him" next? Don't let them. Protect GNU/Linux proponents from Microsoft-connected online bullies. They do exist. They're sometimes infesting comments and provoking authors. Sometimes they write fake books with fake (false) history. █