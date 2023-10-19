today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In the ever-evolving landscape of digital media management, Jellyfin Media Server emerges as a formidable contender. For those leveraging Debian systems, integrating Jellyfin can significantly enhance your multimedia experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Plex Media Server on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In-home media solutions, Plex Media Server, emerges as a dynamic and comprehensive platform. For Debian users, integrating Plex offers a seamless media management experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache on Debian 12, 11 or 10
You’re in the right place if you aim to install Apache on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster. Apache HTTP Server, often called Apache, is a leading web server software known for its reliability, versatility, and robustness.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Embarking on the journey of server-side development, Node.js emerges as a formidable JavaScript runtime environment. For those aiming to install Node.js on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, understanding Node.js’s essence is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install R Lang on Debian 12, 11, or 10
The R programming language stands out as a robust choice for those diving into statistical computing and data visualization. Understanding R’s capabilities is essential if you aim to install R Lang on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Yandex Browser on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In today’s digital age, the choice of web browser can significantly influence one’s online experience. Yandex Browser, a creation of Russia’s tech behemoth Yandex, offers a refreshing alternative in a market dominated by significant players.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wireshark on Debian 12/11/10
In network analysis, Wireshark is a beacon for professionals seeking in-depth insights into their network traffic. For those keen on integrating this powerful tool into their Debian systems, the guide will demonstrate how to install Wireshark on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Steam on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Diving into the world of gaming on Debian? Steam is a premier gaming platform offering an unparalleled experience for enthusiasts.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install AnyDesk on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In remote desktop solutions, AnyDesk is a robust and reliable choice. For those utilizing Debian systems, the prospect of integrating AnyDesk becomes even more compelling.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Zoom on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In today’s digital age, the demand for reliable video conferencing tools has skyrocketed. Zoom has emerged as a frontrunner among the contenders, offering a suite of features tailored to diverse communication needs. This guide will outline the steps to install Zoom on Debian 12, ensuring seamless virtual interactions on this robust platform.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nala on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Nala is a top choice for Debian users seeking an efficient package management solution. If you aim to install Nala on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, this guide is tailored for you.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Siege on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For those keen on optimizing web server performance, Siege is a pivotal tool for HTTP load testing and benchmarking. This guide will walk you through how to install Siege on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How to Count Lines on Linux File
Linux, renowned for its command-line prowess, offers an array of powerful utilities that empower users to manipulate and analyze text files efficiently. One common task that frequently emerges in the realm of Linux is counting lines in a file.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Debian 12. Gitea, an open-source Git service, provides a robust and versatile solution for managing repositories and collaborative software development.
Linux Journal ☛ System Performance Monitoring and Tuning Guide
In the world of computing, Linux stands as a paragon of flexibility and power. Yet, much like a musical instrument, it requires regular tuning to produce its best performance. Through this article, we'll embark on a journey exploring the intricacies of Linux system performance, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and proactive tuning.
Vitux ☛ How to Install Apache Tomcat on Debian
Apache Tomcat is an open-source Java Servlet implementation developed by the Apache Software Foundation. Besides Java Servlets, Tomcat implements several other Java server technologies, including JavaServer Pages (JSP), Java Expression Language, and Java WebSocket.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install Google Chrome in Ubuntu
A step-by-step guide with screenshots on how to install Google Chrome in Ubuntu 23.10.
FOSSLinux ☛ The ultimate Git cheat sheet for developers
Git, an essential tool for developers, offers a robust system for version control. Our guide provides a comprehensive exploration of git commands, paving the way for mastery in collaborative coding projects.
FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering the art of debugging with GDB commands
GDB, the GNU Debugger, is an invaluable tool for any developer. From my personal experiences, I share key commands and insights to elevate your debugging skills and streamline your workflow.
FOSSLinux ☛ Starting with Docker: Command essentials for new users
Docker has revolutionized containerization, and mastering its commands is key. Dive into our introductory guide and get acquainted with the foundational commands to kickstart your Docker adventure.
DebugPoint ☛ 4 Ways to Install deb Files in Ubuntu [Beginner’s Guide]
The article provides a guide for beginners on installing .deb files in Ubuntu and other Ubuntu-based Linux distributions.
Gary Benson: sudo tee >/dev/null
Need to redirect to a file from
sudo? Use
sudo tee >/dev/null: [...]
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ 4-Steps to Prepare for a SUSE Certification Exam from a SUSE Sr. Certified Instructor
Are you preparing for a SUSE certification exam or looking to pursue in the future? Are you wondering what the best prep strategies are to achieve success? To get these answers, we asked our in-house SUSE Certified Instructor.