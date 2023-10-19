KDE Snaps, KDE Frameworks, KDE Plasma, and KDE Gear
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE: Snap transition complete, 23.08.2 released!
I have completed the the ‘Big move’! There are still a few lingering MR’s, but I am sure they will be approved so I can merge soon. With the move I was also able to release 23.08.2 for most release service applications. Enjoy!
KDE February Mega Release schedule (the thing with Qt6 on it)
The next release for the big three in KDE land (KDE Frameworks, KDE Plasma and KDE Gear) is going to happen at the same time.
This is because we are switching to Qt6[*] and it helps if we can release all the products at the same time.
If you want to help us with the effort, make sure to donate [...]