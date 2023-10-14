FreeBSD 14.0-RC1 Now Available

Do you waddle the waddle?

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

Ubuntu 23.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10. All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and come with updated desktop environments.

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

FreeBSD 14.0-RC1 Now Available

The first RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 14.0-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 14.0-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 14.0-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 14.0-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 14.0-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 14.0-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 14.0-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 14.0-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 14.0-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 14.0-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/14.0/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/14.0" branch.

A summary of changes since 14.0-BETA5 includes:

o A race condition in swap_pager_swapoff_object() had been fixed.

o Various updates to the Linux KPI, 802.11, iwlwifi, and rtw88.

o And other miscellaneous fixes.

A list of changes since 13.2-RELEASE is available in the releng/14.0 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/14.0R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 14.0-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/VM-IMAGES/14.0-RC1/

BASIC-CI images can be found at:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/CI-IMAGES/14.0-RC1/

The partition layout is:

~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information:

https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

% qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMI IDs are available in the Systems Manager Parameter Store in each region using the keys:

/aws/service/freebsd/amd64/base/ufs/14.0/RC1 /aws/service/freebsd/amd64/base/zfs/14.0/RC1 /aws/service/freebsd/amd64/cloud-init/ufs/14.0/RC1 /aws/service/freebsd/amd64/cloud-init/zfs/14.0/RC1

FreeBSD/arm64 EC2 AMI IDs are available in the Systems Manager Parameter Store in each region using the keys:

/aws/service/freebsd/arm64/base/ufs/14.0/RC1 /aws/service/freebsd/arm64/base/zfs/14.0/RC1 /aws/service/freebsd/arm64/cloud-init/ufs/14.0/RC1 /aws/service/freebsd/arm64/cloud-init/zfs/14.0/RC1

=== Vagrant Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 images are not available for this build.

=== Upgrading ===

The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64, i386, and aarch64 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:

# freebsd-update upgrade -r 14.0-RC1

During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly.

# freebsd-update install

The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing.

# shutdown -r now

After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components:

# freebsd-update install

It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 12.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat12x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland:

# shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files:

# freebsd-update install

