EuroLinux 8.9 beta released
On October 10, we released version 8.9 beta of the EuroLinux operating system, which lets you test technical innovations and compatibility with the upcoming EuroLinux 8.9. The new version of the system includes updated developer software (LLVM 16, Rust 1.71, Go 1.20), kernel version 4.18.0-513 and Java version 21. The list of new features is more extensive. SCAP Security Guide has been updated, and now includes improved rules to provide more consistent configuration, while stream 20 has been added to the Node.js module.