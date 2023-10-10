Windows TCO and Failures
Intel Raptor Lake CPU Runs On 27-Year-Old Windows NT 4.0
Redditor installs Windows NT 4.0 work on a system with an Intel Core i3-13100F processor with an ATI Mobility Radeon X300 graphics card.
ZIP's DOSTIME & DOSDATE Formats, (Mon, Oct 9th)
I was recently looking at a ZIP file, and after some time, I noticed that 7Zip was not displaying a modification date/time:
Not even the ghost of obsolescence can coerce users onto Windows 11
Windows 10 may be just shy of two years away from the ax, but its successor, Windows 11, appears to be as unpopular as ever.