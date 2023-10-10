Kubernetes: CRI-O is moving towards pkgs.k8s.io, Clown-Native Developer Productivity

Author: Sascha Grunert

The Kubernetes community recently announced that their legacy package repositories are frozen, and now they moved to introduced community-owned package repositories powered by the OpenBuildService (OBS). CRI-O has a long history of utilizing OBS for their package builds, but all of the packaging efforts have been done manually so far.

The CRI-O community absolutely loves Kubernetes, which means that they're delighted to announce that:

All future CRI-O packages will be shipped as part of the officially supported Kubernetes infrastructure hosted on pkgs.k8s.io!