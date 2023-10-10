Events: LinuxDay Vorarlberg 2023 and Reclaim the Internet
LinuxDay Vorarlberg 2023
After four years KDE finally made it to Dornbirn, Austria again for the annual LinuxDay Vorarlberg where Carl Schwan, Tobias Fella and I showcased the latest and greatest in KDE software and hardware.
Reclaim the Internet – Mozilla event [Ed: More posturing from Mozilla, which does nothing to stop the attacks by Google on the open Web]
What if the internet was yours to reinvent? Mozilla invites you to an in-person event to shape its destiny and celebrate visionary voices who champion a more ethical, responsible and inclusive web. Together, let’s reclaim the internet.